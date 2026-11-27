MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest opens on Friday, Nov. 27 and will run on select nights through Dec. 31.

New this year, WinterFest will also be open on Christmas Eve, as well as New Year’s Eve, according to a spokesperson.

Guests can enjoy the tree lighting ceremony each night at 5:30 p.m. on International Street with the Kings Island Holiday Singers.

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Ice skating on Snow Flake Lake will be available, and children can write letters to Santa.

Select rides that will be open during WinterFest include:

Flight of Cheer (Flight of Fear)

The Racer

Mystic Timbers

Phantom Theatre

12 Days of Christmas Train Ride

Cargo Loco

Dodgem

Grand Carousel

Kings Mills Antique Autos

Scrambler

Sol Spin

Zephyr

Shake, Rattle, and Roll

For more information and a complete list of all the activities available, visit www.sixflags.com/kingsisland.

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