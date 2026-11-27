MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest opens on Friday, Nov. 27 and will run on select nights through Dec. 31.
New this year, WinterFest will also be open on Christmas Eve, as well as New Year’s Eve, according to a spokesperson.
Guests can enjoy the tree lighting ceremony each night at 5:30 p.m. on International Street with the Kings Island Holiday Singers.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- RAW VIDEO: Semi jackknifes on I-75 in Ohio
- Dozens of RTA vehicles reportedly targeted in overnight catalytic converter theft
- Woman killed after deadly crash on Ohio Turnpike, OSHP says
Ice skating on Snow Flake Lake will be available, and children can write letters to Santa.
Select rides that will be open during WinterFest include:
- Flight of Cheer (Flight of Fear)
- The Racer
- Mystic Timbers
- Phantom Theatre
- 12 Days of Christmas Train Ride
- Cargo Loco
- Dodgem
- Grand Carousel
- Kings Mills Antique Autos
- Scrambler
- Sol Spin
- Zephyr
- Shake, Rattle, and Roll
For more information and a complete list of all the activities available, visit www.sixflags.com/kingsisland.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group