Wire snaps, hits towing employee in face on scene of crash along I-70, trooper says

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a wire barrier snapped and hit a towing company employee in the face on Interstate 70 on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Interstate 70 West near milemarker 50 in Clark County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on scene confirmed.

A crash involving at least one pickup truck happened in the area after it hit a slick spot.

News Center 7 crews watched as the pickup truck was towed away from the scene.

A Dan’s Towing & Recovery employee was on scene of the crash when a guy wire snapped and hit them in the face, according to the trooper.

They were hospitalized with lacerations to their face and eye, but their current condition is unknown.

The crash temporarily closed one lane of traffic, but it has since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

