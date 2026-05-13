Woman, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Greene County

Woman, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A woman and two children were hospitalized after a crash in Greene County on Tuesday.

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The crash was reported in the 3000 block of Selma-Jamestown Road around 5 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Challenger operated by 32-year-old Shelby Bunch of Springfield was traveling southwest on Selma-Jamestown Road.

The Dodge failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign and the culvert.

Bunch was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Her two passengers, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, were both transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Bunch was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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