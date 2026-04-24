Woman accused of assaulting Children Services supervisor formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman who allegedly assaulted a Case Worker Supervisor from Children Services in Montgomery County has been formally charged.

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Na’Shay Powell, 38, was indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported, Powell met with the supervisor on April 16 regarding an ongoing investigation by Children Services.

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During the meeting, Powell allegedly physically assaulted the supervisor before driving away from the scene.

The supervisor was injured and had to be treated at a local emergency room.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detectives found the vehicle Powell left in a short time later, but she was not with it.

Powell was located by detectives the next day and taken into custody. She was booked in the Montgomery County Jail and remains there on a $25,000 bond.

Jail records show that Powell remains in custody.

Powell is scheduled to appear in court on April 28, according to court records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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