Woman accused of assaulting Children Services supervisor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman was arrested after reportedly assaulting a Case Worker Supervisor from Children Services.

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On Thursday, Na’Shay Powell, 38, met with the supervisor about an ongoing investigation being conducted by Children Services, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

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During the meeting, Powell allegedly physically assaulted the supervisor before driving away from the scene.

The supervisor was injured and had to be treated at a local emergency room, according to the spokesperson.

MCSO detectives found the vehicle Powell left in a short time later, but she was not with it.

Powell was located by detectives the next day and taken into custody. She was booked in the Montgomery County Jail and remains there on a $25,000 bond.

She was charged with assault and obstructing official business on Friday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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