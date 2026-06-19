Woman accused of breaking into area house, fighting people inside

UNION COUNTY, Indiana — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into an area home on Wednesday.

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Liberty Police Department officers responded to reports of an intruder inside a home in the 200 block of W High Street in Union County.

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Officers responded to the house while the incident was still happening, according to the department.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an “active disturbance involving property damage and a physical altercation” outside.

They intervened to stop the fighting and prevent more injuries and damage, the department said.

Investigators determined that Cheyenne Crowder, 18, unlawfully entered a home with multiple minors inside.

Crowder allegedly got into a fight with multiple people inside the house, including two minors.

Authorities found extensive damage, including numerous shattered windows and personal property throughout the house.

Crowder was arrested on several charges, including burglary, residential entry, attempted escape, battery, battery on law enforcement, battery by bodily waste on law enforcement, and resisting law enforcement.

She was hospitalized for medical evaluation before being transported to the Union County Jail.

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