Woman accused of posting nude images of child learns sentence

DAYTON — A woman accused of posting nude images of a child has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

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Tomascina Hall, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering children (sexual matter) on Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

Judge Steven K. Dankof sentenced her to four to six years in prison.

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Prosecutors alleged that Hall “did recklessly, entice, coerce, permit” a child under 21 years old to be photographed “in a sexually oriented manner” from April 2021 to November 2025, court records said.

Hall will receive credit for 71 days in prison.

In addition, the court designated her as a Tier II sex offender.

This means that Hall must register every 180 days for 25 years.

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