Woman accused of putting several children in danger formally charged

DAYTON — A woman has been formally charged after a neighbor reportedly saw a 3-year-old walking down a Dayton street in underwear.

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Toni Turner was indicted Thursday on five felony counts of endangering children, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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Montgomery County prosecutors allege that Dayton Police officers responded to Parnell Avenue after a neighbor saw a 3-year-old walking down the street wearing only underwear.

“Upon inspection, the house was in terrible shape with five children there while the defendant was at work,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

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