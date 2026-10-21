Woman accused of rape at Miamisburg hotel pleads guilty

MIAMISBURG — A woman accused of sexually abusing another woman at a local hotel and pulling her back into the room has issued a plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lydia Ruwe pleaded guilty to one felony count each of rape, kidnapping, and domestic violence, according to court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested Ruwe at a Miamisburg hotel last November.

Officers said they found her standing over the victim. Court records also indicate they found blood.

Police added that the victim needed surgery.

Ruwe is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 22.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group