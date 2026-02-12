Woman accused of stealing $150K from Ohio daycare

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman in southern Ohio is facing charges after she allegedly spent two years stealing from the daycare she worked at, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Alexandria Alexus Frank, 31, of Milford, was indicted on 13 counts of identity fraud, one count of grant theft and one count of telecommunications fraud on Feb. 10.

These charges are connected to an alleged scheme that officials said almost bankrupted her employer, WCPO-9 reported.

Frank would allegedly funnel money into her accounts by creating fake employees using real identities and adding them to the payroll, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve.

She’s also accused of forging checks and depositing them into her own account, as well as using former employees’ personal information to pay herself.

WCPO-9 reported that Frank had several bank accounts and was able to continue for two years before a new treasurer noticed discrepancies.

Investigators found that more than $150,000 was stolen and at least 13 cases of identity fraud stemming from over 130 fraudulent paycheck transactions and 50 fraudulent checks.

“This office does not tolerate theft in any form but will absolutely not abide stealing from a place dedicated to caring for our community’s children,” Tekulve said.

Frank could face more than 30 years in prison if she’s convicted on all counts.

