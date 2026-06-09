Woman accused of swindling elderly victim out of $9,000

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County woman has been charged with allegedly using a 78-year-old victim’s ATM card without authorization.

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The alleged actions resulted in a loss exceeding $9,000 for the victim.

Kelsey Turner was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on charges of misuse of a credit card and theft from a person in a protected class.

The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2025, after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit received a theft report.

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Detectives discovered that Turner allegedly conducted 25 unauthorized transactions over approximately one month using the victim’s ATM card.

Investigators reviewed bank records, electronic devices, and other evidence to determine the loss.

“This is exactly the kind of crime that makes my blood boil. A good person works their whole life, only to be swindled by a lazy lowlife whose only goal is to take from others. Shame on her. We will continue to protect our senior citizens and hold those who prey on them accountable,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Turner is booked in the Butler County Jail.

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