Woman accused of using student’s information to make terrorist threats receives avoids jail time

MARYSVILLE — A woman accused of using a student’s information to make threats against an Ohio school learns her sentence.
38-year-old Colleen May was sentenced on Aug. 27 to five years of community control, according to our news partners, WBNS.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead after motorcycle crash in Clark County
- Local school districts to dismiss early amid heat wave
- Jury convicts a man of first-degree murder for the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur
May pleaded guilty on two counts of attempted terroristic threats after confessing to sending multiple emails to a Marysville School, according to a previous report.
The emails made generalized statements about threats to a local school, but no specific school was named, Marysville Police said.
Officers located a possible address of the sender and responded to a home in Marysville.
While on the scene of that address, Marysville Schools received a second email containing similar statements.
Officers were able to determine that both emails were from the same sender.
May admitted to using a student’s information in an attempt to hide her identity and cover up additional alleged crimes, according to police.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]