Woman accused of using student’s information to make terrorist threats receives avoids jail time

MARYSVILLE — A woman accused of using a student’s information to make threats against an Ohio school learns her sentence.

38-year-old Colleen May was sentenced on Aug. 27 to five years of community control, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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May pleaded guilty on two counts of attempted terroristic threats after confessing to sending multiple emails to a Marysville School, according to a previous report.

The emails made generalized statements about threats to a local school, but no specific school was named, Marysville Police said.

Officers located a possible address of the sender and responded to a home in Marysville.

While on the scene of that address, Marysville Schools received a second email containing similar statements.

Officers were able to determine that both emails were from the same sender.

May admitted to using a student’s information in an attempt to hide her identity and cover up additional alleged crimes, according to police.

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