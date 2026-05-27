Woman allegedly assaulted, robbed outside local nightclub

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

DAYTON — A woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed outside a local nightclub over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said officers responded to Miami Valley North Hospital early Saturday morning after the victim of an alleged robbery showed up.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 22-year-old woman told officers that she was leaving The Reserve on Third nightclub at 452 E Third Street when the incident happened.

The victim’s sister told her to get in the car, but a group of women thought “the words were meant for them,” Sheldon said.

The group started assaulting the 22-year-old woman.

The victim told officers that the group pulled several braids from her scalp and repeatedly stomped and hit her, Sheldon said.

During the assault, the group allegedly stole approximately $200 and other items from her purse.

The victim said the assault ended when someone started shooting a gun, Sheldon said.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]