Woman arrested after child abuse investigation

RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was arrested in connection with an area child abuse investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anna Hobbs was arrested on May 11 near the 200 block of North 20th Street in Wayne County, Indiana, Richmond police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hobbs had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery against a family member, less than 14 years old, and neglect of a dependent child.

The Richmond Police Department collaborated with the Wayne County Department of Child Services, JACY House, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]