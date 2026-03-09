Woman arrested after hitting cruiser, leading police on chase

A woman was arrested after police said she hit a cruiser and led them on a chase.

Dayton police tried to stop a Mercedes that had no visible license plate on Sunday, around 9:45 p.m.

An officer used his horn to tell the driver to put the vehicle in park.

The Mercedes remained in reverse and began to drive backwards, hitting the cruiser.

It then took off, driving through the grass.

Officers began to chase the vehicle.

During the chase, officers used stop sticks.

After 15 minutes, the chase came to an end after police used a PIT maneuver.

As News Center 7 previously reported, several Dayton officers were at the 2200 block of Germantown Street.

Online jail records indicate that Megan Feagins was arrested and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Police said they believe this is the same vehicle that took off from a traffic stop on March 6.

