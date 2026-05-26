Woman arrested after security camera allegedly captures child abuse

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman was arrested after allegedly being caught on camera abusing a child.

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Layla Trent was arrested and charged with felony endangering children.

On May 22, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cain Avenue after being contacted by a concerned citizen regarding security footage that reportedly showed a 1-year-old being abused.

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Deputies and detectives responded to the home and confirmed that Trent was the person seen in the video.

The 1-year-old, along with other children in the home, was left in the care of their father.

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