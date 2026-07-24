Woman arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Miami County

TROY — A 30-year-old Miami County woman has been arrested during a sexual abuse investigation.

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Abigail V. Craft, of Troy, was arrested on Friday and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

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Court documents filed in Miami County Municipal Court indicate the alleged crime happened on or about July 21.

Additional details about the allegations against Craft were not immediately available.

Duchak said detectives will be in discussion with the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney for additional criminal charges.

She remains booked in the Miami County Jail.

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