Woman calls 911 after hearing man screaming in pain from reported shooting

DAYTON — A woman called 911 after finding a man who was shot in Dayton early Saturday morning.

As reported on News Center at 6:00, a woman called dispatchers and walked down Xenia Avenue when she heard a man screaming in pain

She noticed that a vacant house had a door open.

The woman found a man screaming in pain from an apparent gunshot wound.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers and medics responded just after midnight on Saturday to a shooting at the 300 block of Xenia Avenue near Smales Pretzel Bakery.

The woman told dispatchers that it was hard to understand what he was saying, but she called 911 and told them what she know.

“Did you hear the gunshot at all?” the dispatcher asked.

“No,” the woman answered.

“If you hear him, stop groaning. I want you to go check on him,” the dispatcher said.

“Okay,” the woman said.

“If you feel comfortable doing so,” the dispatcher replied.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department about the man’s condition and about what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

