Woman calls 911 after shooting victim bangs on door asking for help

A woman called 911 and asked for help after a deadly shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

Woman calls 911 after shooting victim bangs on door asking for help

TROTWOOD — A woman called 911 and asked for help after a deadly shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Miller Avenue in Trotwood on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said that she answered the door and found a bleeding man begging for help. She did not know where he came from.

“He was just banging on doors trying to get somebody to call the police. I just happened to open,” the caller said. “He said that he was shot.”

The woman called from Summit Square Apartments near Miller Avenue, where Trotwood Police said the shooting happened. She told dispatchers that she did not know that there was a shooting.

“Where was he shot at? Can you tell?” asked the dispatcher.

“Where were you shot, sir?” the caller asked the victim. “I can’t. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

The woman told the dispatcher that he was alone and badly bleeding.

“Can you tell me where the bleeding is coming from?” the dispatcher asked.

“His mouth, his arm, his leg, his chest,” the caller answered.

Trotwood Police officials said that medics transported a man to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown. He was not the only shooting victim.

“A second adult male was found deceased in a nearby vehicle,” said Captain Michael Molchan, Trotwood Police.

Police officials did not describe the vehicle. But our news crew saw a wrecker remove a vehicle from the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s officer also responded to the scene.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding both individuals,” said Molchan.

Our news crew spoke with a neighbor off-camera. He said that he was not surprised when he saw crime scene tape after walking outside his door. He said it happens a lot in that area.

It’s the second deadly shooting in Trotwood in recent days. A woman was found dead in her home on Salem Bend Drive on Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group