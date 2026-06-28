Woman, child killed after semi strikes disabled vehicle in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A woman and child were killed after a crash involving a semi in Auglaize County early Sunday morning.

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Around 4:07 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near milepost 108 in Pusheta Township, Auglaize County.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer, operated by 48-year-old Holly Williams of Howell, Michigan, was traveling northbound on I-75 when it went off the left side of the roadway, struck the median cable, re-entered the roadway, and became disabled in the right lane.

There were two passengers in the Explorer: 54-year-old James Johnson of Limestone, Tennessee, and an 11-year-old child from Howell, Michigan.

Johnson got out of the vehicle and attempted to push it off the roadway. A Freightliner commercial truck was traveling northbound in the right lane and struck the disabled Explorer from behind, pushing it off the right side of the roadway and into Johnson.

Johnson sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by medics.

Williams and the 11-year-old child, both of whom were wearing seat belts, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi, Charles Pagel, was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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