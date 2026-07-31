Woman critically injured after car hits utility pole at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured after a car hit a utility pole in Dayton on Wednesday night.

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Officers and medics responded around 7:45 p.m. to the area of Linden and Kolping Avenues on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that a white Cadillac Deville was going west on Linden Avenue. It went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole head-on.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition. She was unrestrained in the backseat. The driver, a 32-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Another passenger left the vehicle and the crash scene before officers arrived.

Drugs are considered a possible cause for the crash, according to the spokesperson.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

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