Woman in custody after officers find man with cuts to chest in early morning stabbing

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DAYTON — A woman is in custody after an early morning stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.

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Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive for a reported stabbing, as previously reported.

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When officers arrived, they found both parties involved. A woman was reportedly still threatening a male, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital. He suffered cuts to his chest that required stitches.

Officers arrested the woman.

Online jail records show that Aurian Martin was arrested at the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive at 6 a.m.

Officers booked her on a felony count of felonious assault. Martin was also booked on a count of domestic violence/injury.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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