Woman dead, 2 juveniles hospitalized after shooting; Juvenile arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — A woman is dead after two juveniles were hospitalized after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Richmond Police said the shooting was reported in the 800 block of South E Street around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

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Upon arrival, officers located a woman, identfied as Cecelia Hargrove, deceased at the scene.

Officers also located two juveniles who had sustained gunshot injuries.

Medics took both juveniles to Reid Health, but they were later flown by medical helicopter to area hospitals for additional treatment.

Police said that during the first 24 hours following the shooting, detectives investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, one juvenile was arrested in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional details will not be released at this time, according to police.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information about it to contact the department at (765) 983-7247 or rpdcrimetip@richmondindiana.gov.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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