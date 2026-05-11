Woman dead, 4 hospitalized after fire at retirement facility

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency.

LICKING COUNTY — A woman is dead, and four others were hospitalized after a fire at a retirement facility on Monday morning.

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Fire crews were called to Bill E. Mitchell Retirement Village 1 in Licking County around 1:50 a.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Heath Fire Chief Warren McCord said a woman was removed from a room inside the building and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The fire chief added that four other people were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and their conditions were described as stable, WBNS-10 TV reported.

McCord said the fire was contained to one unit of the building.

The cause is under investigation.

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