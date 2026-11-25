Woman dead after argument over food in vehicle leads to shooting in Columbus, records state

COLUMBUS — Court documents are revealing new details about the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in Columbus earlier this week.

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As previously reported, Columbus Division of Police officers were called to East Hudson Street Monday evening after reports of shots fired.

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Arriving officers found two people who had been shot. They were both taken to a Columbus hospital.

One of the victims, 51-year-old Larisa Whitfield, died at the hospital, WBNS in Columbus reported.

SWAT personnel arrested the suspect, 26-year-old Derek Pearson, shortly before midnight on Monday.

Court documents obtained by WBNS state Pearson and the two victims were together when an argument broke out over food in the vehicle.

Pearson then allegedly shot both victims and ran from the scene.

Records state that one of the victims was on the phone with someone at the time of the shooting. That person said they heard the argument and the sound of gunshots.

Pearson is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a murder charge.

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