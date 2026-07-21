Woman wants answers after hit-and-run leaves her seriously hurt

A Dayton police crash report shows how officers say a driver rear-ended Morgan-Weese’s motorcycle at 35 miles an hour before taking off from the scene.

Woman wants answers after hit-and-run leaves her seriously hurt

DAYTON — She was injured in a hit-and-run crash last month.

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She said she’s frustrated with what she’s heard from detectives since the wreck and upset there are no charges yet.

“This is life-changing. It will change my life for the rest of my life,” Nikola Morgan-Weese said.

Morgan-Weese and her motorcycle still bear the scars from the night of June 24.

Fractures in both her legs and knees are just the start of her injuries.

“I had a small brain bleed on my head. It ruptured my spleen,” Morgan-Weese said. “I have spiral fractures from vertebrae two to five. I have fractures front and back pelvis, hips.”

She was coming back from a bike night and just minutes from home at the intersection of Rip Rap and Little York roads.

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It was just after 10:00 p.m.

“I was sitting at the yield sign at a dead stop waiting for that car that I seen to go. The next thing I know, I came to and I was on the ground and people were telling me not to move. They had called for help,” Morgan-Weese said.

A Dayton police crash report shows how officers say a driver rear-ended Morgan-Weese’s motorcycle at 35 miles an hour before taking off from the scene.

Now, four weeks after the crash, Morgan-Weese reached out to News Center 7, upset with what she calls a lack of communication from Dayton police.

“I’ve repeatedly left messages with their detective who’s never returned my calls,” she said.

In a statement, DPD told News Center 7 the following:

“The Dayton Police Department has towed the at-fault vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives assigned to the Traffic Services Unit continue to actively investigate the crash and are working to complete all necessary investigative steps before presenting the case for charges. While the Department works to resolve hit-and-run investigations as quickly as possible, some cases require additional time to ensure all available evidence is collected, reviewed, and the appropriate person is held accountable.”

Morgan-Weese says she hopes to see that accountability soon.

“I want her brought to justice, held accountable for what’s going on,” she said.

We’ll stay in touch with Dayton police and bring you any updates on this case.

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