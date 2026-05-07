Woman facing charges after narcotics investigation in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County woman is facing charges after being arrested during a drug trafficking investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alysha Gary, 35, of New Paris, was arrested this week and charged with multiple drug-related charges, including aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives obtained a search warrant after a controlled narcotics purchase from a home in the 500 block of Paint Road, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The search warrant was served at the home on Tuesday. During that, detectives found around three grams of suspected methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Gary remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]