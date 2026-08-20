Woman flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Friday afternoon.
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The crash happened at US-127 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road around 2:09 p.m.
A semi was traveling northbound on US-127 and slowed down to make a left turn, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
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The semi was rear-ended by a Saturn driven by a 34-year-old woman.
She was flown to the hospital for her injuries.
The semi driver was not hurt.
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