Woman formally charged in theft from food pantry

DELAWARE, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing funds from a food pantry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kathryn Whiting, 62, of Delaware, a former co-director of a food pantry in Delaware County, faces felony charges of theft from a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud, and prohibited acts and practices for charities in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Whiting allegedly stole at least $37,500 from the organization and its donors, including elderly Ohioans, according to Attorney General Andy Wilson.

The charges stem from Whiting’s management of the Eastside Mission Food Pantry, a ministry of Eastside Mission Church in Delaware, Ohio.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2024, and Sept. 14, 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group