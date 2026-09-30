Woman formally charged in theft from food pantry

DELAWARE, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing funds from a food pantry.
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Kathryn Whiting, 62, of Delaware, a former co-director of a food pantry in Delaware County, faces felony charges of theft from a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud, and prohibited acts and practices for charities in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.
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Whiting allegedly stole at least $37,500 from the organization and its donors, including elderly Ohioans, according to Attorney General Andy Wilson.
The charges stem from Whiting’s management of the Eastside Mission Food Pantry, a ministry of Eastside Mission Church in Delaware, Ohio.
According to the indictment, the alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2024, and Sept. 14, 2026.
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