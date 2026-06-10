Woman found dead at rest stop, OSHP says

RICHLAND COUNTY — A woman was found dead at an Ohio rest stop on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded on June 9 at around 6:15 a.m. to a rest area along U.S. 30 in Richland County, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

State troopers identified the woman as Cassandra Johnson, 40.

TRENDING STORIES:

When troopers arrived at the rest stop, they found Johnson not responding and lying next to her vehicle, according to OSHP.

Medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

OSHP said foul play is currently not suspected.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]