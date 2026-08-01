Woman grateful after deputies rescue her from river in Miami Co.

A woman is thanking deputies for rescuing her from the Stillwater River in Miami County. When help arrived, she was stuck on a log, screaming for help.

Woman grateful after deputies rescue her from river in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A woman is thanking deputies for rescuing her from the Stillwater River in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman shows body camera footage of the rescue tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cydney Mann considers herself a strong swimmer. But she said her skills were no match for the high water and strong current.

She was tubing by herself and unexpectedly hit rushing water on May 14.

Mann knew something was wrong. She made an S-O-S call to a friend.

When help arrived, she was stuck on a log, screaming for help.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies Karn pulled her from the river.

“The instant that the tree branch that she was lodged under broke free and kind of came towards us, I saw that she had submerged under the water. And at that point, I had to do what I had to do,” he said.

Mann is encouraging people to be safe on the water.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]