Woman helping thousands battle breast cancer across Miami Valley

A local woman is helping others battle breast cancer across the Miami Valley.

TROY — A local woman is helping others battle breast cancer across the Miami Valley.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says that breast cancer is the most common cancer for women across Ohio.

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Heather Salazar, CEO and President of Pink Ribbon Good (PRG), said she did not know anyone with breast cancer before.

“I met this young mama, and she was nearing the end of her stage four breast cancer battle, looking for a home for her baby,” she said.

Salazar said that she saved her life.

“Right before she passed away, she said to me, ' You need to make sure young women do self-breast exams,’” said Salazar.

She adopted the baby, Lexi, and 18 months later, she discovered something.

“I did my first-ever self-breast exam, and I was diagnosed with the same kind of breast cancer as Lexi’s mom,” said Salazar.

This was in 2005. Since then, she has brought Pink Ribbon Good to the Miami Valley.

“You still have to worry about what’s going on in your life, and you need people to come around you and to show up for you,” said Salazar.

Both her daughters are also involved.

“To provide free rides to treatment, peer support and education, and be like a support system for them,” said Luis Salazar, PRG Media Coordinator.

That support system includes serving almost 2 million meals. It helps people like Rochelle Jones.

“I got my PhD, so I was going to school,” she said.

That support system helped Jones ring the bell.

“They’re just the most amazing support system that you can have along with your village,” said Jones.

PRG emphasizes how important early detection is, just as Lexi’s mom told Heather Salazar.

“Cancer isn’t biased or isn’t prejudiced. It doesn’t care who you are, where you live, and it affects everyone,” she said.

October is the month of breast cancer awareness. Pink Ribbon Good continues to support families throughout the year.

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