Woman hospitalized after being run over by a horse-drawn carriage

Stock photo of ambulance lights. A woman was hospitalized after being run over by a horse-drawn carriage at Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade over the weekend.

Woman hospitalized after being run over by a horse-drawn carriage

PIQUA — A woman was hospitalized after being run over by a horse-drawn carriage at Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade over the weekend.

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News Center 7 previously reported that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, an incident involving a horse and its handler occurred in the area of North Main and West Market Streets at Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade.

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According to a Piqua Police report obtained by News Center 7, the horse became spooked after the carriage drove over a plate in the road.

It was later determined that the plate was the mount for the crosswalk sign at the intersection of N Main Street and W High Street. The sign was removed for the parade, according to the report.

The report states that the horse started to jerk and kick its front legs up.

The horse’s handler, identified in the police report as Stacey Olander, had been walking alongside the carriage.

Olander attempted to calm the horse, but the horse veered toward Olander and knocked her to the ground, according to the report.

The horse then reportedly stepped on Olander an undetermined number of times, the report states.

The horse and the carriage then moved forward in the roadway while Olander was still on the ground, and both driver-side wheels of the carriage ran her over.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 detailed the moments after she was run over.

“We have an emergency! A horse ran over a girl,” the caller told dispatchers.

The report stated that patrons of the parade provided first aid until medics arrived. Olander was reportedly alert and concious.

Olander was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details on the severity of her injuries were not available.

Staci Roth, the Executive Director of Main Street Piqua, provided the following statement on Saturday after the incident:

“There was an incident involving a horse and its handler. The female handler was taken to the hospital but EMS reports she was alert. The handler and carriage driver handled the situation well and no spectators were hurt. MainStreet Piqua staff, Board of Directors and the Horse Parade Chair want to thank the crowd for remaining calm and first responders for their immediate response. Please keep the handler in your prayers. Thank you.” — Staci Roth, Executive Director of Main Street Piqua

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