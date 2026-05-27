Woman hospitalized after being hit, trapped under ATV in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by an ATV in Darke County on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
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Bradford fire crews and deputies responded to reports of an ATV crash in the 9000 block of Grandview Drive just before noon.
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A preliminary investigation found that a 73-year-old Bradford man was driving a 2025 Honda Pioneer 700 side-by-side at the time.
The man was backing up when he struck his 72-year-old wife, who was kneeling behind the side-by-side, according to the spokesperson.
Rescue crews extricated the woman from underneath the side-by-side and took her to Upper Valley Hospital for her injuries.
It’s unclear how serious her injuries are.
This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s office.
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