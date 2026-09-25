Woman hospitalized after car hits her in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman was hurt after a car went off the road and hit her in Dayton.

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On Thursday around 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of West Third and North Broadway streets for a crash.

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An initial investigation found that a car left the road, hit a pole, then the woman before hitting another pole.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Dayton police.

Police did not say if the driver is facing any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

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