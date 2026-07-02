Woman injured after being shot in Dayton neighborhood, police say

FILE PHOTO: Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting.

DAYTON — A woman was injured after being shot in a Dayton neighborhood Monday night.

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A 36-year-old woman was hit by gunfire near Prescott and Litchfield Avenues, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

She arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and Dayton officers responded, as previously reported.

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The woman is listed as stable.

Officers responded and gathered evidence, the spokesperson said.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) if you have any information.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

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