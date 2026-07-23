Woman injured in Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A woman was injured in a reported stabbing in Dayton Wednesday night.

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Dayton Police were called to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a fight that turned into a stabbing around 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

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Officers found a 32-year-old woman with a laceration at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Zecchini said the fight is believed to have happened in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

The sergeant added that witnesses were not cooperative with the investigation.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

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