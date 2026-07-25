Woman injured in Greene County crash after striking semi truck

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

GREENE COUNTY — One person was injured in Greene County on Friday morning after a crash involving a semi.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on State Route 235 at Hilltop Road.

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During the initial investigation, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post determined that a 2023 Nissan Sentra was traveling northeast on Hilltop Road when it struck the 2025 Freightliner Cascadia.

The Nissan, operated by 39-year-old Delena Six of Xenia, failed to stop at the stop sign before hitting the semi.

The driver of the semi, 60-year-old John Boerner of Arcadia, Indiana, was not injured in the crash.

Six was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. She was cited for the crash under the Right-of-Way Rule at Stop signs.

The intersection was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

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