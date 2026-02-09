Woman, juvenile injured after stabbing in local neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman and a juvenile suffered injuries after a stabbing that happened in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

News Center 7 Amber Jenkins will have the 911 call that details what led up to the stabbing on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Yale Avenue on a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, the caller can be heard saying that a woman was stabbed in the back and that a juvenile was cut in the arm.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of both victims, and if anyone has been arrested.

