CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A woman died after a crash in Ohio on Wednesday.
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The crash happened around 6:44 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Cuyahoga County, the Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
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An initial investigation showed that an 80-year-old man drove a white 2022 Kia Soul off the right side of the road. The SUV hit a guardrail and went into a ditch.
Medics transported three people to the hospital, according to OSHP.
The driver and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries.
The back seat passenger, identified as 73-year-old Lynda Richardson, died from her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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