Woman killed after tow truck hits multiple vehicles on State Route 4

UNION COUNTY — A woman was killed after a crash involving a tow truck on State Route in Union County on Thursday.

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Deputies responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of a crash on State Route 4 and Kaiser Road in Union County.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2015 Peterbilt operated by Kirby’s Towing off the side near a wooded area. They were told that several other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2017 Jeep Compass had stopped on southbound SR-4. It was waiting to turn left on Kaiser Road.

The tow truck did not stop, hit the Jeep, and went left of center into northbound traffic. The wrecker then hit two more vehicles, a 2020 Ford F-150 and a 2011 Acura TL, the sheriff’s office said.

A 63-year-old woman drove the Acura and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Union County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Medics transported the tow truck driver to the hospital. The drivers of both the Jeep and Ford were not injured, the sheriff’s office stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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