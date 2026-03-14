Woman killed by fallen tree on Ohio home

Woman killed after tree falls on her home in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A woman was killed after a tree fell on her Ohio home on Friday.

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Deputies responded after a 911 call told the Clermont County Communications Center that a tree fell on a house on U.S. 50, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

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When deputies and medics arrived, they found an elderly woman who was trapped under a fallen tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

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