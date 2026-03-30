Woman killed in Greene County crash identified; 3 college students injured

A person is dead, and several college students are injured after a crash in Greene County near Central State University on Sunday night.

GREENE COUNTY — A woman who died in a crash that also injured three college students in Greene County near Central State University Sunday night has been identified.

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Melissa Fields, 49, of Wilmington, was identified on Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Hickman Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

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Fields was driving a 2022 Honda Civic northeast on U.S. 42 when she was hit by a 2004 Honda Accord while trying to turn left onto Hickman Road.

The Accord was going southwest on U.S. 42 at the time of the crash, according to state troopers.

After colliding, both cars went off the road and into a ditch near the intersection.

Fields was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

The 19-year-old driver of the Accord was treated for possible injuries at the scene.

The two passengers of the Accord, both 20-year-old women, were also transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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