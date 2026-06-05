Woman killed in head-on crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 29-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Butler County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on State Route 177 just south of Vizedom Road in Hanover Township at 6:52 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the crash involved a fatality.

Due to its severity, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) was called to the scene to investigate.

A preliminary investigation found that a 29-year-old woman was driving a Kia Soul northbound on SR-177 when she crossed left of center and hit an oncoming Jeep Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office said both cars were heavily damaged as a result of the collision.

The 29-year-old woman died on scene; however, he identity wasn’t immediately available.

The other driver involved took himself to the hospital for treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this tragic time,” stated Sheriff Jones. “Traffic crashes like this are heartbreaking and serve as a reminder of how quickly lives can be changed forever. We ask the community to keep everyone affected by this tragedy in their prayers.”

This crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]