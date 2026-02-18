Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Darke County identified

DARKE COUNTY — The woman who died after being hit by a pickup truck that left the scene in Darke County this week has been identified.

Nancy Leonard, 79, of Osgood, was identified as the victim by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

As previously reported, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13700 block of Yorkshire Osgood Road on a report of a subject lying in the roadway around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck, driven by 34-year-old Jacob Giere, of Maria Stein, was traveling northbound on Yorkshire Osgood Road when he hit Leonard, who was in the roadway.

Giere did not stop and left the scene following the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giere later reported “possibly striking a deer in the same area earlier,” according to an affidavit filed in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Deputies later made contact with Giere, and he was taken into custody for leaving the scene of the crash.

Court records show Giere was charged with one count of stopping after an accident on public roads or highways. Records show he posted bond on Wednesday.

