Woman killed, man seriously injured after driver crashes into parked cars in Preble County

Woman killed, man seriously injured after driver crashes into parked cars in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A woman was killed, and her husband was seriously injured after a driver crashed into parked cars in Preble County over the weekend.

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The crash happened on Sunday around 3:45 p.m. on West Dayton Street near Voge Street in West Alexandria.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call advising that a pickup truck had struck a parked vehicle and that two people had also been struck.

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The preliminary investigation found that a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling west on West Dayton Street and struck a Cadillac Escalade that was legally parked on the north side of the street.

The impact pushed the Cadillac into a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was also legally parked.

Two residents were outside near their vehicles when the crash occurred and were struck.

Donna Tubesing, 80, of West Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Kenton Tubesing, 80, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, 46-year-old David Shafer of Eaton, was transported to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators suspect impaired driving was a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

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