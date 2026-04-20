Woman killed in Miamisburg train crash identified

The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday.

MIAMISBURG — The woman hit and killed by a train in Miamisburg on Saturday has been identified.

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Sierra Jo Williamson, 31, of Miamisburg, was identified on Monday by the Miamisburg Police Department.

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The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that Williamson was on the railroad tracks when she was hit by an oncoming train.

Police said on Monday that there is currently no evidence of foul play.

As previously reported, a spokesperson from Norfolk Southern said the crash happened at Milepost CJ2018, which is not at a railroad crossing.

There were no injuries to the train crew.

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