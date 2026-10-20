Woman learns punishment for child endangerment charge

DAYTON — A woman has learned her punishment after prosecutors said she left children in “terrible” conditions.

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Toni Turner was sentenced to up to five years of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

Turner pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children.

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Montgomery County prosecutors allege that Dayton Police officers responded to Parnell Avenue after a neighbor saw a 3-year-old walking down the street wearing only underwear in May.

“Upon inspection, the house was in terrible shape with five children there while the defendant was at work,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

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