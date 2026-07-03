Woman learns punishment for forcing foster teen into prostitution

DAYTON — A woman has learned her punishment for forcing a teenager into prostitution.

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Haley Blythe, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of probation on Thursday.

She is also required to register as a Tier I sex offender.

As previously reported, Blythe pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child.

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Blythe’s sentence stems from the exploitation of a 16-year-old girl in foster care.

She forced the girl into prostitution and taking sexually explicit photos.

An investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force found that the victim was a foster youth from a neighboring county who had been placed in Montgomery County.

“Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of vulnerable children,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This investigation reflects the dedication of our detectives and task force partners to identifying those who exploit children and ensuring victims receive the support they deserve.”

Anyone with information related to human trafficking or the exploitation of minors is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center by calling 937-225-4357 (HELP).

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