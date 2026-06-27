Woman learns punishment for shooting at local apartment complex

One person is in jail, and another person remains in the hospital after a shooting in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has learned her punishment for her role in a shooting at a local apartment complex.

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Alaya Watson was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported, she pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of escape on June 18. As part of the plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.

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The prison sentence stems from a shooting that happened at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township in September 2025.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a group of women inside an apartment were arguing, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.

Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) Watson, Alaya Unique (12/16/2003) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 25-012085 on 09/24/2025 at 12:33 AM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Escape (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

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