Woman learns punishment for shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has learned her punishment for her role in a shooting at a local apartment complex.
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Alaya Watson was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.
As previously reported, she pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and one count of escape on June 18. As part of the plea agreement, an additional count of felonious assault was dismissed.
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The prison sentence stems from a shooting that happened at an apartment complex off North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township in September 2025.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a group of women inside an apartment were arguing, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The argument spilled outside, escalated, and then turned violent as Watson grabbed a gun from her car and shot the victim.
Deputies said when they arrived on scene, a person had detained Watson and turned her over to them.
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